VCI Global Limited Announces Stealth Development of Project QG for Sovereign AI Deployment and Encrypted Data Monetization

VCI Global Limited announced the development of Project QG, a next-generation infrastructure platform aiming to facilitate sovereign AI deployment and encrypted data monetization for governments and institutions. Currently in the proof-of-concept stage, Project QG integrates AI-driven hardware encryption, zero-trust computing, and blockchain validation to establish a foundational layer for the future of AI and data sovereignty. The platform addresses current challenges in utilizing institutional and national datasets due to regulatory and privacy concerns while capitalizing on the growing AI market projected to surpass $1.8 trillion by 2030. Designed for institutions prioritizing data integrity and control, Project QG allows for monetization without sacrificing ownership, targeting data-rich enterprises and governments that require compliance with data localization laws. VCI Global is engaging stakeholders for early pilots, with a full launch expected in Q3 2025.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Project QG, a next-generation infrastructure platform for AI deployment, showcasing VCI Global's commitment to innovation in the rapidly growing AI market.

Project QG aims to address significant challenges in data control and monetization for governments and institutions, positioning VCI Global as a leader in this emerging market.

The proof-of-concept stage indicates progress and engagement with selected institutional stakeholders, demonstrating potential market interest and validation of the project.

The platform is set for launch in Q3 2025, providing a clear timeline for stakeholders and indicating VCI Global's focus on future growth and technological advancement.

Potential Negatives

Project QG is currently only in the proof-of-concept stage, indicating that it may be a considerable time before it generates any revenue or demonstrates its viability.

The press release emphasizes significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, which could undermine investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and future performance.

The necessity for compliance with stringent data localization laws mentioned in the press release may present operational challenges, increasing costs and complexities for VCI Global as it seeks to meet regulatory requirements.

FAQ

What is Project QG by VCI Global?

Project QG is a next-generation infrastructure platform designed for sovereign AI deployment and encrypted data monetization for governments and institutions.

When will Project QG be launched?

The full platform is slated for launch in Q3 2025, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.

How does Project QG enhance data security?

Project QG combines AI-driven hardware encryption, zero-trust computing, and blockchain validation to ensure secure management of data.

Who is the target audience for Project QG?

Project QG is built for governments, regulators, and data-rich enterprises requiring sovereign-ready infrastructure for data control and compliance.

What market trends support Project QG's development?

The AI market is projected to exceed $1.8 trillion by 2030, with demand for privacy-first infrastructure on the rise.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “



Company



”), a diversified global holding company, today announced the stealth development of Project QG, a next-generation infrastructure platform designed to enable sovereign AI deployment and unlock a new era of encrypted data monetization for governments and institutions.





Now entering the proof-of-concept stage, Project QG fuses AI-driven hardware encryption, zero-trust computing, and blockchain validation to deliver what VCI Global believes could become a foundational layer for the future of AI and data sovereignty.





Redefining Data Control and Value Creation in the AI Era





A vast majority of institutional and national datasets remain underutilized due to regulatory risks, privacy concerns, and the lack of secure AI infrastructure. According to Grand View Research, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to exceed US$1.8 trillion by 2030, driven by rapid enterprise adoption and the growth of AI-native infrastructure.





The cybersecurity and data protection market is also gaining momentum. Markets and Markets forecasts it to reach approximately US$298.5 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, Deloitte Insights notes that enterprises are increasingly monetizing proprietary data and software assets to generate new revenue streams. Industry analysts describe enterprise and sovereign data monetization as the next frontier in digital value creation, with significant upside expected privacy-first AI infrastructure continues to mature.





Project QG: Built for Institutions That Cannot Afford to Compromise







Computation on encrypted data, where users only receive insights, not the raw information



Blockchain-backed audit trails, securing every transaction in a zero-trust environment



Hardware-anchored encryption, with dynamic AI-generated security algorithms



Sovereign-grade control, where monetization is entirely optional and policy-driven







Governments, regulators, and data-rich enterprises increasingly require sovereign-ready infrastructure to maintain control, comply with data localization laws, and generate value, without relinquishing custody of their information.





Project QG is built specifically for this market, positioning VCI Global at the forefront of the convergence between AI, cybersecurity, and sovereign data economics.





VCI Global is currently engaging selected institutional stakeholders for early proof-of-concept pilots. The full platform is slated for launch in Q3 2025, with additional technical and strategic details to be revealed in the months ahead.





“We’re building a platform for an AI-driven world where data remains protected, sovereign, and monetizable. With Project QG, we aim to solve one of the biggest structural challenges of the digital age, unlock value from sensitive data without ever compromising its integrity or ownership,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.





About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://v-capital.co/



.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:





For media queries, please contact:





VCI GLOBAL LIMITED







enquiries@v-capital.co





