VCI Global Limited Announces Securities Offering Plans

December 05, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has released an update.

VCI Global Limited has announced its plan to offer 533,333 Ordinary Shares at $1.875 each, totaling up to $1 million, as part of their latest securities offering. This move is facilitated through a Securities Purchase Agreement, ensuring the company’s growth and expansion in the financial markets. The shares have been duly authorized and are set to be issued, highlighting VCI Global’s strategic financial maneuvers.

