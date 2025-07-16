VCI Global Limited Announces Agreement to Acquire V Capital Fund Management Limited

VCI Global acquires V Capital Fund Management to establish a Bitcoin fund, enhancing access to digital assets in Asia.

Quiver AI Summary

VCI Global Limited has announced its acquisition of V Capital Fund Management Limited, a licensed fund management company, for a nominal amount, with the deal expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 pending regulatory approval. This acquisition allows VCI Global to access a regulated asset management framework in Labuan, Malaysia, known for its favorable financial environment. The company plans to use this new license to launch the VCIG Bitcoin Fund, aimed at providing qualified investors, including high-net-worth individuals and institutions, with secure access to Bitcoin investments. This move addresses growing interest in digital assets among investors in Asia, who often face regulatory obstacles. Dato’ Victor Hoo, VCI Global’s CEO, emphasized the goal of establishing a compliant and efficient investment vehicle for this burgeoning sector.

Potential Positives

VCI Global has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire V Capital Fund Management Limited, which will provide the company with immediate access to a regulated asset management framework in Labuan, a recognized offshore financial hub.

The strategic acquisition allows VCI Global to launch the VCIG Bitcoin Fund, offering institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors.

This move addresses the growing demand for compliant and secure access to digital assets in Asia, filling a significant gap in the market due to existing regulatory hurdles.

The acquisition positions VCI Global to operate a fully licensed digital asset fund, enhancing its credibility and appeal in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition is at a nominal consideration, which may raise concerns about the value and potential returns of the investment.

The reliance on the Labuan Financial Services Authority for regulatory compliance may expose the company to higher scrutiny given the regulatory environment surrounding digital assets.

The forward-looking statements include significant disclaimers about uncertainties and risks, indicating potential challenges in achieving profitable operations and customer acceptance.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by VCI Global?

VCI Global has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire V Capital Fund Management Limited, enhancing its asset management capabilities.

When is the acquisition expected to close?

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

What is the purpose of the VCIG Bitcoin Fund?

The VCIG Bitcoin Fund aims to provide qualified investors with institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin in a compliant and secure manner.

How will this acquisition benefit investors in Asia?

This acquisition enables VCI Global to offer a regulated framework for Asian investors seeking simplified access to digital assets like Bitcoin.

What industries does VCI Global focus on?

VCI Global focuses on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Capital Market Consultancy across global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Capital Market Consultancy, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire V Capital Fund Management Limited, a fund management company licensed by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA). The acquisition, made at a nominal consideration, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.





This strategic acquisition grants VCI Global immediate access to a regulated asset management framework via Labuan, Malaysia’s internationally recognized offshore financial hub. Labuan is known for its efficient licensing regime, global investor accessibility, and tax incentives. It has long been a base for cross-border investment operations by major financial institutions, including Citigroup Inc. (“Citibank”), BNP Paribas SA (“BNP Paribas”), DBS Bank Limited (“DBS Bank”), and Malayan Banking Berhad (“Maybank International”).





VCI Global will leverage the acquired license to launch the VCIG Bitcoin Fund, a USD-dominated, professionally managed investment vehicle that provides qualified investors with institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin. The fund is designed to serve high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors seeking compliant, secure, and operationally simplified access to digital assets.





The move comes as global cryptocurrency markets surpass approximately US$2.6 trillion in total market capitalization, with Bitcoin accounting for approximately US$1.2 trillion, according to Investopedia. Despite rising global institutional interest, many investors in Asia remain underexposed to digital assets due to regulatory hurdles and the lack of trusted investment structures. By establishing its digital assets platform within Labuan’s regulatory framework, VCI Global aims to bridge this gap by offering a secure, transparent, and tax-efficient vehicle for Asia-based investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin.





“This acquisition enables VCI Global to operate a fully licensed digital asset fund under a globally respected offshore regime. Bitcoin is increasingly recognized as a strategic reserve asset. Our goal is to provide institutional investors with a secure, regulated, and tax-efficient entry point into the future of digital value,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.





About V Capital Fund Management Limited





V Capital Fund Management Limited is a licensed fund manager regulated under the Labuan Financial Services and Securities Act 2010. The company is authorized to manage private and institutional funds under the oversight of the Labuan Financial Services Authority, offering compliant investment solutions within one of Asia’s most established offshore financial jurisdictions.





About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://v-capital.co/



.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:





For media queries, please contact:





VCI GLOBAL LIMITED







enquiries@v-capital.co





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.