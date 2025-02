VCI Global Limited and Kinesis Manufacturing Solutions Establish India's First Semiconductor Wire Manufacturing Plant in Chennai

VCI Global and Kinesis will establish India's first semiconductor wire manufacturing plant in Chennai, supporting local industry growth.

Quiver AI Summary

VCI Global Limited is partnering with Kinesis Manufacturing Solutions to establish India's first semiconductor wire manufacturing plant in Chennai, aiming to enhance the country's semiconductor supply chain as part of government efforts to create a self-sustained ecosystem. The 25,000-square-foot facility, with an initial investment of $3.5 million, will focus on producing semiconductor bonding wires and is expected to generate up to $50 million in revenue by the end of 2025, with plans to expand production capabilities significantly in the future. This development aligns with India's ambitions to become a semiconductor powerhouse, driven by increasing demand in the sector, supported by foreign direct investment and government incentives. VCI Global intends to lead in supplying materials critical for chip manufacturing in the growing market, which is projected to reach $8.1 billion by 2033. The initiative will be led by experienced members of Kinesis, ensuring a strong foundation for success in India's burgeoning semiconductor landscape.

Potential Positives

VCI Global Limited is establishing India's first semiconductor wire manufacturing plant, positioning itself as a leader in a crucial and rapidly growing industry.

The initiative is aligned with the Indian government's efforts to build a self-sustained semiconductor ecosystem, enhancing VCI's reputation and strategic partnerships in the region.

The plant is projected to generate substantial revenue and a quick return on investment, indicating strong financial prospects for the company.

With plans for future expansion to four production lines, VCI Global is poised to significantly increase its production capacity and market share in India's semiconductor materials sector.

Potential Negatives

The company's reliance on a single production line for initial operations could pose risks to meeting projected revenue targets, especially with the ambitious mass production goal set in the same quarter.

Forward-looking statements in the press release acknowledge various risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual results may significantly differ from projections, which may undermine investor confidence.

The joint venture's majority ownership (51% stake) by VCI Global may lead to concerns about operational control and decision-making efficiency compared to competitors with fully owned facilities.

FAQ

What is the significance of VCI Global's semiconductor wire plant in India?

VCI Global's plant is India's first semiconductor wire manufacturing facility, enhancing local production and reducing dependency on imports in the semiconductor supply chain.

Where will the semiconductor wire manufacturing plant be located?

The plant will be established in Chennai, India, and will cover an area of 25,000 square feet.

What are the projected financial outcomes of the semiconductor wire plant?

The plant is expected to achieve mass production within its first quarter and generate up to US$50 million, with a ROI within 12 months.

Who are the partners involved in this semiconductor project?

The project is a collaboration between VCI Global Limited and Kinesis Manufacturing Solutions Sdn Bhd.

When is the plant expected to begin operations?

Operations at the plant are set to commence in the third quarter of 2025.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerating India’s semiconductor transformation and solidifying its position in the industry’s supply chain, VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) is establishing India’s first semiconductor wire manufacturing plant in partnership with Kinesis Manufacturing Solutions Sdn Bhd (“Kinesis”). This strategic initiative aligns with and supports the Indian government’s effort to build a self-sustained semiconductor ecosystem.





The VCI Global-Kinesis plant will focus on producing semiconductor bonding wires, a crucial component in chip manufacturing. The 25,000-square-foot facility will be located in Chennai, with an initial investment of US$3.5 million. Operations are set to begin in the third quarter of 2025 with a single production line. By reaching mass production within the same quarter, the plant is projected to generate up to US$50 million, resulting in a return on investment (ROI) within 12 months. There are plans to expand to four production lines in the near future, aiming for an annual revenue of approximately US$200 million.





As India advances its goal of becoming a global semiconductor powerhouse and aligns its strategies with the Smart Cities Mission, the development of large-scale fabrication and packaging facilities is driving a surge in demand for semiconductor materials. This rising demand is reflected in market projections, with IMARC estimating that India’s semiconductor materials market will reach US$8.1 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.22% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is further fueled by foreign direct investment (FDI) and government incentives promoting supply chain localization. In response, VCI Global and Kinesis are strategically positioned to establish India’s first semiconductor wire plant, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening the supply chain for critical infrastructure.





Prominent Semiconductor Expansions in India:







Lam Research Corporation: Investing approximately US$1.2 billion to establish a manufacturing facility in Karnataka, located in the southwestern region of India.



Micron Technology Inc: Establishing a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat, with an investment of US$2.75 billion.



Crompton Greaves Limited: Collaborating with Renesas Electronics America Inc. and Star Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co Ltd to set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) unit, with a total investment of approximately US$877 million.



Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation: Partnership with Tata Electronic Private Limited to establish a semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR). This project is valued at approximately USD11 billion, with production slated to commence by 2026.







This joint venture will be majority-owned by VCI Global, with a 51% stake, while Kinesis will hold the remaining 49% stake. The venture will be led by Mr. Loh Beng Siew, a key member of the Kinesis team, who previously established Ultra Clean Technology’s first factory in Malaysia and led AllianceCorp Manufacturing Sdn Bhd to become Malaysia’s first manufacturer of weldments for front-end semiconductor equipment. Backed by the Kinesis team’s exceptional track record in greenfield and brownfield semiconductor manufacturing projects, the leadership is well-positioned to drive the initiative’s success.





“With this strategic venture, VCI Global aims to become a leading supplier in India, providing a critical component for semiconductor packaging and chip manufacturing. Establishing the country’s first semiconductor wire plant secures a high-margin revenue stream and aligns us with the world’s top semiconductor players. As the Indian government drives domestic semiconductor manufacturing and major players expand into the region, we are seizing a rare opportunity to lead a vital niche in the global supply chain,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.





About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://v-capital.co/



.





About Kinesis Manufacturing Solutions Sdn Bhd





Kinesis specializes in precision manufacturing and semiconductor fabrication support, with proven track record of building and optimizing semiconductor factories and supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise and strong execution capabilities, Kinesis is a trusted player for delivering high-quality, scalable solutions that drive innovation and efficiency in semiconductor production.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





