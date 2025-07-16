Markets
VCI Global To Acquire V Capital, Launch Bitcoin Fund Via Labuan License; Stock Surges

July 16, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - VCI Global Ltd. (VCIG), a multi-disciplinary business and technology consulting firm, on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire V Capital Fund Management Ltd., a fund management firm licensed by the Labuan Financial Services Authority.

Shares of VCI Global are 56% higher in the pre-market trading.

The acquisition, valued at a nominal consideration, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

VCI Global plans to use the acquired license to launch the VCIG Bitcoin Fund, a USD-denominated, professionally managed investment vehicle offering institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin.

The fund is aimed at high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors seeking secure, compliant, and streamlined access to digital assets.

This strategic acquisition provides VCI Global with immediate access to a regulated asset management framework through Labuan, Malaysia's well-established offshore financial center.

Labuan serves as a hub for cross-border investments and hosts major financial institutions such as Citibank, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, and Maybank International.

In the pre-market trading, VCI Global is 37.5481% higher at $1.4305 on the Nasdaq.

