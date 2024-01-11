VC Fund Vintage Investment Partners closes new $200 mln growth fund

JERUSALEM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Vintage Investment Partners, an Israeli based global capital platform, said on Thursday it closed a new $200 million growth fund which it will operate in parallel to its other funds.

The fund, its fourth focused on growth and 16th overall, aims to invest in 15 to 20 top Israeli, European and U.S. growth stage technology, especially as "valuations are becoming attractive after the recent bubble years", it said.

The news comes ahead of a trip to the United States next week by the Israeli securities regulator's to woo investors and reassure them that it is business as usual despite Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Total funds under management have reached about $4 billion, Vintage Investment Partners added.

Managing Partner Alan Feld said he sought to "profitably deploy" the $632 million Vintage fund of funds raised last year along with an existing $312 million secondary fund and remaining funds from its third growth fund.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

