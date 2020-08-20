VC-Backed Crypto Exchange Mexo Launches in Latin America
Cryptocurrency exchange Mexo, developed with Latin American users in mind, launched on Thursday, backed by global venture capital firm and blockchain incubator Krypital Group.Â
- According to a statement from the firm, Mexo will offer a range of services to its Latin American users including spot trading, contract trading, P2P lending, and a trading academy.
- Mexoâs chief marketing officer, David Yao, said the services were developed because crypto users in Latin America have said they were looking to access more advanced products through a convenient mobile application.
- Mexo, together with its Spanish language website, is designed to meet the growing demand for digital assets in Mexico and the rest of Latin America, the firm said in its statement.
- The exchange launched at 6:00 p.m. Mexico City Time (11 p.m. UTC) on Aug. 20.Â
Read More: Why itâs Time to Pay Attention to Mexicoâs Booming Crypto Market
