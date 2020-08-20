Cryptocurrencies

VC-Backed Crypto Exchange Mexo Launches in Latin America

Sandali Handagama CoinDesk
(Alexander Mak/Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrency exchange Mexo, developed with Latin American users in mind, launched on Thursday, backed by global venture capital firm and blockchain incubator Krypital Group.Â 

  • According to a statement from the firm, Mexo will offer a range of services to its Latin American users including spot trading, contract trading, P2P lending, and a trading academy.
  • Mexoâs chief marketing officer, David Yao, said the services were developed because crypto users in Latin America have said they were looking to access more advanced products through a convenient mobile application.
  • Mexo, together with its Spanish language website, is designed to meet the growing demand for digital assets in Mexico and the rest of Latin America, the firm said in its statement.
  • The exchange launched at 6:00 p.m. Mexico City Time (11 p.m. UTC) on Aug. 20.Â 

