VBTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.33, changing hands as high as $25.37 per share. Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.34 per share, with $28.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.