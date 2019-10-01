VBR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $127.61, changing hands as low as $126.24 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $107.565 per share, with $138.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.58.

