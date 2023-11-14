VBR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $161.91, changing hands as high as $162.24 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $147.94 per share, with $178.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.