VBL Therapeutics To Cut Workforce By Approx. 35%

(RTTNews) - VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) announced an organizational streamlining designed to reduce operating expenses and preserve capital. The company will reduce its workforce by approximately 35%. Ron Cohen, Bennett Shapiro and Alison Finger resigned from the board of directors, effective August 1, 2022. The company estimates that it currently has sufficient cash on hand to fund planned operations for at least the next 12 months.

Dror Harats, CEO, said: "This is a necessary step we must take in order to streamline operations, secure our financial position and execute on our plan."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.