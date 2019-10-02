VBK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.37, changing hands as low as $176.22 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBK's low point in its 52 week range is $139.95 per share, with $192.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.