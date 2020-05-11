VBK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $183.92, changing hands as high as $185.48 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBK's low point in its 52 week range is $123.276 per share, with $211.1384 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.82.

