VBK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $212.25, changing hands as low as $212.00 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBK's low point in its 52 week range is $186.95 per share, with $237.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.31.

