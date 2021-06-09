VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Up on Glioblastoma Drug Fast Track Status

VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, VBI-1901. A phase I/IIa study is evaluating the candidate as a potential treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) patients.

Notably, the FDA provides a Fast Track designation to help the development and faster review of drugs, which treat serious and unmet medical conditions.

Shares of VBI Vaccines were up 14.5% on Tuesday following the announcement of the news. In fact, the stock has rallied 44% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 1.1%.

We remind investors that the company has completed the phase I portion of the phase I/IIa study evaluating VBI-1901 and initiated the phase IIa portion in July 2019 with 10 microgram dose of the candidate. This portion is evaluating the candidate adjuvanted with granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) or Glaxo’s GSK adjuvant, AS01, in separate cohorts.

Please note that the FDA granted the designation to VBI-1901, adjuvanted with GM-CSF, for treating first-recurrent GBM.

Updated interim data from the study has shown that treatment with VBI-1901 plus GM-CSF achieved overall survival (OS) of 80% and 60% at six month and 12 month, respectively, following initiation of treatment. The candidate plus AS01 achieved OS of 89% at 6 month. Historical control data demonstrates OS of nearly 60% and 30% at six-month and 12-month, respectively, following treatment with any monotherapy in recurrent GBM patients.

Clinical data on with VBI-1901 demonstrates its potential as a better treatment option for GBM patients.

Apart from VBI-1901, VBI Vaccines is developing several other therapeutic and vaccine candidates targeting multiple indications. Regulatory applications seeking approval for its hepatitis B vaccine candidate is under review in the United States and Europe. A decision from the FDA is expected by Nov 30, 2021. The vaccine has been approved in Israel since 2017. The company is also developing a therapeutic candidate for hepatitis B in a mid-stage study.

The company is also developing three different COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different stages of pre-clinical or clinical studies.

