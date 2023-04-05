VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Down 53% on Initiating Restructuring Plans

Shares of VBI Vaccines VBIV plummeted 53.1% on Apr 4 after management announced multiple restructuring initiatives to curb cash burn and save operating expenses.

Management will focus the company’s resources on preventing and treating hepatitis B (HBV). The company will focus on broadening its access to VBI Vaccines’ sole-marketed product PreHevbrio [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)], approved by the FDA in 2021 for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of HBV virus in adults aged 18 years and older.

VBI Vaccines also reprioritized the focus on its pipeline. Management will now focus on advancing its HBV immunotherapeutic candidate, VBI-2601, which is being evaluated in an ongoing phase II study. Management expects VBI-2601 to be part of a functional cure regimen for chronic HBV patients.

In the year so far, shares of VBI Vaccines have plunged 64.0% compared to the industry’s 5.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Management also announced that it intends to reduce its existing workforce by 30-35%, which is expected to be completed by the end of this ongoing quarter. As a result of this workforce reduction, VBI Vaccines expects a 30-35% decline in its operating expenses in second-half 2023 from the year-ago period’s levels.

In addition, Christopher McNulty, who is VBI Vaccines’ current chief financial officer (CFO), Head of Business Development, and director, will resign from the company and its board of directors with effect from Apr 10, 2023. Following Christopher’s departure, Nell Beattie will be appointed in his place as CFO and Head of Business Development. Beattie has already been elected as a director in the company.

Apart from the above changes, VBI Vaccines’ board of directors also approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. With effect from Apr 12, every 30 shares of VBI’s issued and outstanding common shares will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding common share. This will reduce the number of outstanding shares, currently at 258 million to around 8.6 million. This reverse stock split is intended to allow VBI Vaccines to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s continued listing requirements.

