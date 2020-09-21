US Markets
VBI Vaccines signs agreement with Canada to develop COVID-19 vaccine by 2022

VBI Vaccines Inc said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Canada to develop a potential vaccine for COVID-19 by 2022 through mid-stage trials conducted exclusively in the country.

Canada will contribute around 75% of the U.S.-based company's development costs and C$55.9 million ($42.2 million) for the project.

VBI Vaccines said last month that together with the National Research Council Canada it was investigating the vaccine candidate, VBI-2900, in preclinical trials.

As per the agreement, signed last week, the company's Ottawa-based unit is obligated to complete the vaccine development in or before the first quarter of 2022.

There are currently no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but around 38 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.

($1 = C$1.32)

