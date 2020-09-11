VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) closed at $3.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.52% in that time.

VBIV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VBIV is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.36 million, down 45.38% from the year-ago period.

VBIV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.52% and -36.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VBIV should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VBIV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

