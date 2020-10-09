VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) closed the most recent trading day at $2.95, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

VBIV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VBIV is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.36 million, down 45.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.42 million, which would represent changes of +56.52% and -36.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VBIV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VBIV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

