VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) closed at $2.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VBIV as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VBIV to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.36 million, down 45.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.42 million. These totals would mark changes of +56.52% and -36.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VBIV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VBIV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.