VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV) closed the most recent trading day at $3.76, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VBIV as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.36 million, down 45.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.42 million, which would represent changes of +56.52% and -36.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VBIV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VBIV currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VBIV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.