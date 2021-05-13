VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at VBI Vaccines Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VBIV) future prospects. VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$46m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$56m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is VBI Vaccines' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Biotechs analysts is that VBI Vaccines is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$153m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for VBI Vaccines given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 8.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

