VBI Vaccine (VBIV) Inks Deal With Agenus for Brain Cancer Study

VBI Vaccines VBIV stock increased almost 7% on Oct 12 after the company announced a collaboration with Agenus Inc AGEN to evaluate its cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic, VBI-1901 in combination with Agenus’ anti-PD-1 therapy balstilimab for primary glioblastoma (GBM)

Shares of VBI Vaccines have declined 70.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s fall of 26.9%.



Shares of Agenus have declined 21.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 26.9% this year.



GBM is among the most common and aggressive malignant primary brain tumors in humans but it still has limited treatment options.

The study, which is a part of INSIGhT adaptive platform, is expected to evaluate the efficacy of VBI-1901 in combination with balstilimab in frontline GBM patients following primary tumor resection and radiotherapy. The combination study is expected to start by the end of 2022.

As part of the agreement, VBI will be responsible for the operational execution of the combination study, while Agenus will focus on drug supply and provide scientific support.

VBI Vaccines’ VBI-1901 is a cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic used to treat multiple solid tumors, including GBM. The candidate is currently being evaluated in an ongoing phase II study in recurrent GBM patients. In the latest data reported from the study, once recurrent GBM patient remains on protocol beyond two and a half years with a sustained 93% tumor reduction relative to baseline.

Based on the latest data, VBI Vaccines also intends to initiate a randomized controlled extension study evaluating VBI-1901 in recurrent GBM patients in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Agenus’ balstilimab is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody that blocks the PD-1 protein, an important barrier that prevents T-cells from attacking cancer. Agenus had submitted a biologics license application (BLA) for balstilimab as a monotherapy for treating cervical cancer. However, the company decided to withdraw the BLA for balstilimab in October 2021, following the FDA approval for Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the same indication. Balstilimab is currently being studied in combination with Agenus’ other pipeline candidates for treating other cancer indications.

