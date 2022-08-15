VB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $205.78, changing hands as high as $205.99 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VB's low point in its 52 week range is $169.62 per share, with $241.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $205.85.

