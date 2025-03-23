$VAXX Earnings Preview: Recent $VAXX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VAXX ($VAXX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.
$VAXX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $VAXX stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SPIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT removed 161,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 67,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13
- CLARIUS GROUP, LLC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA removed 19,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 2,386 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $0
- FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC removed 825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $0
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $0
