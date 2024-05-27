Vaxil Bio Announces Potential Reverse Takeover

Vaxil Bio (TSE:VXL) has released an update.

Vaxil Bio Ltd., a publicly traded company, has announced a non-binding letter of intent to pursue a reverse takeover with Green Data Center Real Estate Inc., which specializes in sustainable digital infrastructure. The proposed arm’s length transaction, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, also includes a plan for Vaxil to divest its non-cash assets before the deal’s closure. Share trading of Vaxil has been halted in anticipation of the transaction’s completion and requisite approvals.

