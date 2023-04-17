Vaxcyte Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 Study Of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate VAX-24

(RTTNews) - Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) Monday announced positive results from the Phase 2 study of its 24-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate, VAX-24 in people aged 65 and older and full 6-month safety data from both Phase 2 study in adults aged 65 and older as well as Phase 1/2 study in adults aged 18-64.

In the Phase 2 study of people aged 65 and older, VAX-24 showed robust immune responses for all 24 serotypes at all doses studied, confirming the prior adult study results, the company said.

The VAX-24 Phase 1/2 study evaluated the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of VAX-24 in healthy adults aged 18-64 compared to Pfizer's 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine PCV20.

Further, the six-month safety data from both studies showed safety and tolerability results for VAX-24 similar to PCV20 at all doses studied.

Vaxcyte plans to start a Phase 3 study for which topline data is expected in 2025.

