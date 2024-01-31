News & Insights

Markets
PCVX

Vaxcyte Prices Public Offering Of Common Shares And Warrants

January 31, 2024 — 01:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine company, Wednesday announced the pricing of its public offering of 10.93 million common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase 781,250 shares of common stock.

The common shares are priced at $64.00 per share and the pre-funded warrants at $63.999, with an exercise price of $0.001 per share.

Underwriters have the option for a 30 days period to purchase up to an additional 1,757,812 shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, Leerink Partners LLC, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are serving as the joint book running managers for the offering. BTIG and Needham & Company are acting as lead managers for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2024.

On Tuesday, Vaxcyte shares closed at $66 down 2% on the Nasdaq in the after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.