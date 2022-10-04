Vaxcyte (PCVX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.46, changing hands as low as $22.14 per share. Vaxcyte Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCVX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.78 per share, with $29.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.68.

