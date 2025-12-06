Vaxcyte (PCVX) Price Target Increased by 19.72% to 99.96

The average one-year price target for Vaxcyte (NasdaqGS:PCVX) has been revised to $99.96 / share. This is an increase of 19.72% from the prior estimate of $83.49 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $171.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.06% from the latest reported closing price of $46.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an decrease of 130 owner(s) or 15.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCVX is 0.23%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 172,742K shares. The put/call ratio of PCVX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,104K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,691K shares , representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 64.53% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 11,966K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,315K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001K shares , representing an increase of 27.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 48.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,033K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,955K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 84.64% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,291K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088K shares , representing an increase of 28.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 10.12% over the last quarter.

