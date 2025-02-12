Vaxcyte, Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Vaxcyte will announce 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 25, 2025, after market close. Following the release, management will conduct a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Participants can join by dialing specified numbers or by accessing a live webcast on the company's website, which will remain available for 30 days. Vaxcyte is focused on developing advanced vaccines for bacterial diseases, with notable products in their pipeline including VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, and VAX-24, a 24-valent candidate for infants. Their innovative approach utilizes modern synthetic techniques to enhance vaccine production and efficacy, addressing significant health challenges posed by bacterial infections. More information can be found on Vaxcyte's official website.

Vaxcyte is advancing its lead candidates, VAX-31 and VAX-24, to late-stage clinical trials, highlighting the company's commitment to developing innovative vaccines for invasive pneumococcal disease.

The upcoming financial results announcement and subsequent conference call demonstrate transparency and a proactive approach in communicating with investors and stakeholders.

Vaxcyte's unique use of the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform positions the company to efficiently create high-fidelity vaccines, potentially leading to a competitive advantage in vaccine development.

The company’s diverse pipeline, which includes candidates for Group A Strep, periodontal disease, and Shigella, indicates broad capabilities in addressing significant health issues related to bacterial infections.

Reporting financial results after market close may indicate that the company is not expecting positive news, as companies often choose to release good news during market hours.

The potential for negative investor reaction to the forthcoming financial results could impact the stock price and investor confidence.

When will Vaxcyte report its 2024 financial results?

Vaxcyte will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025.

How can I access Vaxcyte's financial results conference call?

To access the conference call, dial 800-225-9448 for domestic or 203-518-9708 for international and reference conference ID PCVXQ424.

Where can I find the webcast of the Vaxcyte conference call?

The live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Vaxcyte's website at www.vaxcyte.com.

What are Vaxcyte's main vaccine candidates?

Vaxcyte's main candidates include VAX-31 for pneumococcal disease and VAX-24 for infant vaccination.

What technology does Vaxcyte use for vaccine development?

Vaxcyte utilizes the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform and advanced synthetic techniques for vaccine development.

$PCVX insiders have traded $PCVX stock on the open market 125 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 125 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRANT PICKERING (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 111,830 shares for an estimated $11,696,876 .

. ANDREW GUGGENHIME (PRESIDENT AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 82,000 shares for an estimated $8,491,575 .

. JIM WASSIL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $6,146,168 .

. MIKHAIL EYDELMAN (SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 32,167 shares for an estimated $3,229,055 .

. TERI LOXAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,258,693 .

. ELVIA COWAN (SVP, FINANCE) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $538,350

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $PCVX stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on February 25, 2025. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.





To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-225-9448 (domestic) or 203-518-9708 (international) and refer to conference ID PCVXQ424. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at



www.vaxcyte.com



. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on Vaxcyte’s website for 30 days.







About Vaxcyte







Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate advancing to a Phase 3 adult clinical program and currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 infant clinical program, is being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in adults and infants and is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. VAX-24, the Company’s 24-valent PCV candidate, is designed to cover more serotypes than any infant PCV on-market and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 infant study. Both VAX-31 and VAX-24 are designed to improve upon the standard-of-care PCVs by covering the serotypes in circulation that are responsible for a significant portion of IPD and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains that are currently contained through continued vaccination practice.





Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit



www.vaxcyte.com



.







Contacts:







Patrick Ryan, Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Vaxcyte, Inc.





415-606-5135







media@vaxcyte.com







Jennifer Zibuda, Senior Director, Investor Relations





Vaxcyte, Inc.





860-729-8902







investors@vaxcyte.com





