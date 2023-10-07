Vaxcyte (FRA:5VA) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 66.11

The average one-year price target for Vaxcyte (FRA:5VA) has been revised to 66.11 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 61.19 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.40 to a high of 74.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.09% from the latest reported closing price of 46.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 12.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5VA is 0.38%, a decrease of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.37% to 116,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,891K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,291K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5VA by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,060K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5VA by 22.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,431K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares, representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5VA by 73.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,364K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5VA by 47.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,044K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares, representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5VA by 48.98% over the last quarter.

