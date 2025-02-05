Vaxcyte Advances VAX-31 Infant Study to Stage 2 Following Positive Stage 1 Safety Data

Vaxcyte advances VAX-31 infant study to Stage 2, aiming for enhanced pneumococcal disease protection.

Vaxcyte, Inc. announced that it has progressed to Stage 2 of its Phase 2 infant study for the VAX-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine after a review of Stage 1 safety and tolerability data. VAX-31 targets approximately 94% of invasive pneumococcal disease and 93% of acute otitis media in children under five. The company plans to release topline data from the primary immunization series by mid-2026 and from the booster dose about nine months later. Vaxcyte is also on track to announce topline data for its VAX-24 vaccine by the end of Q1 2025, which, alongside VAX-31, aims to enhance protection against both currently circulating and historically prevalent strains of pneumococcal disease compared to existing vaccines.

Advancement to Stage 2 of the VAX-31 infant Phase 2 study indicates positive safety and tolerability results from Stage 1, allowing for continued development of this innovative vaccine.

VAX-31 is designed to cover approximately 94% of invasive pneumococcal disease in U.S. children under five, representing a significant step in protecting a vulnerable population.

The company is on track to deliver topline data from the VAX-24 Phase 2 infant study by the end of Q1 2025, showcasing ongoing commitment to expanding its vaccine portfolio.

VAX-31 has potential to provide broader coverage against both currently circulating and historically prevalent strains than existing vaccines, aligning with public health needs.

Significant timelines for data release extend several years into the future, with topline safety and immunogenicity data for VAX-31 not expected until mid-2026, which could result in investor uncertainty.

The press release emphasizes the ongoing challenges of antibiotic-resistant pathogens, highlighting the urgency and seriousness of the conditions VAX-31 aims to address; however, it may raise concerns regarding the current efficacy and limitations of existing vaccines.

The wording includes several forward-looking statements, indicating reliance on regulatory approvals and successful trials, which introduce a level of risk and potential for project delays or failures.

What is VAX-31 designed to prevent?

VAX-31 is a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in infants.

When will topline data from the VAX-31 study be released?

The topline data from the primary immunization series of the VAX-31 study is expected in mid-2026.

How does VAX-31 compare with current vaccines?

VAX-31 offers greater coverage against a wider range of pneumococcal strains compared to standard pneumococcal conjugate vaccines.

What is the target population for the VAX-31 study?

The VAX-31 study targets healthy infants, evaluating safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the vaccine.

What are the key outcomes measured in the VAX-31 study?

The study measures immune responses and safety through serotype-specific IgG seroconversion rates after vaccination.

$PCVX insiders have traded $PCVX stock on the open market 120 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 120 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRANT PICKERING (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 111,830 shares for an estimated $11,696,876 .

. ANDREW GUGGENHIME (PRESIDENT AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 82,000 shares for an estimated $8,491,575 .

. JIM WASSIL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $6,146,168 .

. MIKHAIL EYDELMAN (SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 27,167 shares for an estimated $2,778,686 .

. TERI LOXAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,258,693 .

. ELVIA COWAN (SVP, FINANCE) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $538,350

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $PCVX stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that the first study participants have been dosed in the second and final stage of the ongoing Phase 2 study of VAX-31 in healthy infants. Advancement to Stage 2 follows a blinded assessment of the Stage 1 safety and tolerability data per the study protocol. This study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), in healthy infants. The Company expects to share topline data from the primary three-dose immunization series of the study in mid-2026, followed by topline data from the booster dose approximately nine months later.





“Advancing to Stage 2 of the VAX-31 infant Phase 2 study represents a significant step forward in evaluating the broadest vaccine candidate in the clinic today for this vulnerable population,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Vaxcyte. “PCVs have been a bedrock of the vaccination schedule for decades, providing critical protection against invasive pneumococcal disease for our communities. With our PCV franchise, VAX-24 and VAX-31, we are working to set a new standard that expands protection against currently and historically circulating strains while maintaining strong immune responses. We look forward to sharing topline data for safety, tolerability and immunogenicity from the VAX-31 infant study primary immunization series in mid-2026, and from the booster dose approximately nine months later.”





“PCVs have demonstrated the ability to deliver herd immunity to protect against devastating diseases caused by



Streptococcus pneumoniae



bacteria, and our technology has the potential to deliver best-in-class PCVs with broader coverage for both infants and adults,” said Jim Wassil, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte. “Based on the body of positive evidence from the VAX-31 and VAX-24 adult Phase 1/2 programs, we believe our carrier-sparing platform has the potential to set a new standard in disease coverage.”







About the VAX-31 Infant Phase 2 Study







The VAX-31 infant Phase 2 study is a randomized, double-blind, active controlled, dose-finding, two-stage clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-31 compared to Prevnar 20 (PCV20) in healthy infants.







Stage 1 of the study evaluated the safety and tolerability of VAX-31 after the first vaccination at each of three ascending dose levels (low, middle and high) in 48 infants who received VAX-31 or PCV20 in one of three dose-escalating cohorts. In the low, middle and high doses, all serotypes were dosed at 1.1mcg, 2.2mcg and 3.3mcg, respectively, except serotypes 1, 5 and 22F, which were dosed at 1.65mcg, 3.3mcg, and 4.4mcg, respectively. Participants who received VAX-31 in Stage 1 will continue the standard dosing regimen as part of Stage 2 and will be included in the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity analysis of the study.



Stage 2 of the study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-31 at the same three dose levels and compared to PCV20 in approximately 750 infants.



In line with recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the study design includes a primary immunization series consisting of three doses given at two months, four months and six months of age, followed by a subsequent booster dose at 12-15 months of age.



The key prespecified immunogenicity study endpoints include an assessment of immune responses for each of the VAX-31 dose levels in comparison with PCV20 for the 20 common and 11 unique serotypes in VAX-31. Post-primary series (post-dose 3 or PD3) immune responses will be assessed based on serotype-specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) seroconversion rates (proportion of participants achieving the accepted IgG threshold value of ≥0.35mcg/mL) at 30 days PD3. IgG geometric mean titers will be assessed at 30 days PD3 and post-dose 4 (PD4), along with other key immunogenicity endpoints.



All participants in the study will be evaluated for safety through six months following the booster dose.



The study is being conducted at approximately 50 sites in the United States.









About Pneumococcal Disease







Pneumococcal disease (PD) is an infection caused by



Streptococcus pneumoniae



bacteria. It can result in invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), including meningitis and bacteremia, and non-invasive PD, including pneumonia, otitis media and sinusitis. In the United States, pneumococcal pneumonia is estimated to result in approximately 150,000 hospitalizations each year.



Streptococcus pneumoniae



is among the World Health Organization’s top antibiotic-resistant pathogens to be urgently addressed, and the U.S. CDC lists drug-resistant



Streptococcus pneumoniae



as a “serious threat.” In children under five,



Streptococcus pneumoniae



is the leading cause of vaccine-preventable deaths globally. Pneumococci also cause over 50% of all cases of bacterial meningitis in the United States. Antibiotics are used to treat PD, but some strains of the bacteria have developed resistance to treatments. The morbidity and mortality due to PD are significant, particularly for young children and older adults, underscoring the need for a broader-spectrum vaccine.







About VAX-31







VAX-31, a 31-valent PCV candidate advancing to a Phase 3 adult clinical program and currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 infant clinical program, is designed to prevent IPD, which is especially serious in infants, young children, older adults and those with immune deficiencies or certain chronic health conditions. IPD is associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis. VAX-31 is the broadest-spectrum PCV in the clinic and has the potential to provide protection against both currently circulating and historically prevalent serotypes. VAX-31 was designed to increase coverage, in a single vaccine, to more than 95% of IPD circulating in adults in the United States aged 50 and older, with the potential to provide an incremental 12-40% of coverage over current standard-of-care adult PCVs. In infants, it was designed to cover approximately 94% of IPD and approximately 93% of acute otitis media due to



Streptococcus pneumoniae



in children under five years of age in the United States.





In November 2024, Vaxcyte announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to VAX-31 for the prevention of IPD in adults. The Breakthrough Therapy designation process is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition.







About Vaxcyte







Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. VAX-31 is a 31-valent, carrier-sparing PCV being developed for the prevention of IPD in adults and infants and is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. VAX-24, the Company’s 24-valent PCV candidate, is designed to cover more serotypes than any infant PCV on-market and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 infant study. Both VAX-31 and VAX-24 are designed to improve upon the standard-of-care PCVs by covering the serotypes in circulation that are responsible for a significant portion of IPD and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains that are currently contained through continued vaccination practice.





Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit



www.vaxcyte.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential benefits of VAX-24 and VAX-31, including breadth of coverage, and the ability to deliver potentially best-in-class PCVs and improve upon the standard-of-care; the process and timing of anticipated future development of Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates; the timing of data readouts for the VAX-31 and VAX-24 infant Phase 2 studies; the demand for Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates; and other statements that are not historical fact. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “potential,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte’s current expectations and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte’s product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities, potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates, and the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; and sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte’s development programs and other operating expenses. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2024 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date, and readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date.







Contacts:











Patrick Ryan, Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Vaxcyte, Inc.





415-606-5135







media@vaxcyte.com







Jennifer Zibuda, Senior Director, Investor Relations





Vaxcyte, Inc.





860-729-8902







investors@vaxcyte.com





