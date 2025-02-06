Vaxcyte Advances To Stage 2 In Phase 2 Study Of VAX-31 For Infant Pneumococcal Disease Prevention

(RTTNews) - Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) has announced the progression to Stage 2 of its ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or PCV, in healthy infants.

This advancement follows a blinded review of Stage 1 safety and tolerability data, as per the study protocol.

The Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of VAX-31, comparing it to Prevnar 20 or PCV20.

Stage 1 focused on the safety and tolerability of VAX-31 across three ascending dose levels in 48 infants. Now, Stage 2 will involve approximately 750 infants, assessing the vaccine at the same three doses, while continuing to compare it to PCV20.

Vaxcyte expects to announce topline safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity data from the primary three-dose immunization series in mid-2026, followed by data from a booster dose approximately nine months later.

The VAX-31 vaccine candidate is designed to provide coverage against approximately 94 percent of invasive pneumococcal disease or IPD and 93 percent of acute otitis media in U.S. children under five years of age.

"Advancing to Stage 2 of the VAX-31 infant Phase 2 study represents a significant step forward in evaluating the broadest vaccine candidate in the clinic today for this vulnerable population," said Grant Pickering, CEO and Co-Founder of Vaxcyte.

VAX-31 is designed to provide a broader coverage of serotypes, with the potential to protect against both currently circulating and historically prevalent strains, addressing a significant unmet need. Vaxcyte's PCV franchise, including both VAX-31 and VAX-24, aims to set a new standard in pneumococcal disease prevention.

The company is also on track to announce topline data from its VAX-24 Phase 2 infant study by the end of the first quarter of 2025 and remains committed to delivering vaccines that provide protection across both pediatric and adult populations.

Currently, PCVX is trading at $90.50 up by 1.30%.

