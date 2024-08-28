News & Insights

Vaxart's Pre-clinical Data Reveals Potential Of Mucosal Vaccine Platform For HPV- Cervical Dysplasia

August 28, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), Wednesday announced pre-clinical data showcasing the potential of its mucosal vaccine technology platform in enabling therapeutic vaccination for the treatment of human papillomavirus or HPV-related cervical dysplasia.

According to the study published in Vaccines journal, the vaccine has the ability to stimulate specific T cell immune responses, reduce tumor size, and increase survival rates in mice with HPV-related tumors.

Sean Tucker, Vaxart's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, said, "... these initial findings suggest that our mucosal vaccine platform could open the door to a non-invasive approach designed to prevent the progression to cervical cancer."

Currently, Vaxart's stock is trading at $0.8643, down 2.7 percent on the Nasdaq.

