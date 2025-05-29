Vaxart's Dr. Sean Tucker Calls on Stockholders to Support Reverse Stock Split Proposal by June 1, 2025

Dr. Sean Tucker urges stockholders to vote for a reverse stock split proposal to maintain Nasdaq compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Vaxart, Inc. announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, the company's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, is urging stockholders to vote in favor of a reverse stock split proposal by June 1, 2025, to help the company comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. In a video update accessible on Vaxart’s investor relations website, Dr. Tucker seeks to clarify misconceptions regarding this proposal. The company encourages all stockholders of record as of March 26, 2025, to cast their votes and reminds those who previously voted against the proposal that they can change their votes. Vaxart, known for its innovative oral vaccine delivery platform, is developing vaccines for various diseases, including COVID-19 and HPV.

Potential Positives

Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and CSO, is directly engaging with stockholders, emphasizing the importance of voting for the reverse stock split proposal, which demonstrates strong leadership and active communication.

The reverse stock split aims to help Vaxart regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule, which is crucial for maintaining its listing and the company's overall market perception.

The press release includes a fact sheet that addresses common misconceptions, providing transparency and clarifying important aspects of the proposal for stockholders.

The company is proactively encouraging stockholders who voted against the proposal to reconsider their vote, displaying a responsive and inclusive approach to stakeholder engagement.

Potential Negatives

The company is urging stockholders to support a reverse stock split, indicating it is struggling to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule, which could raise concerns about its financial stability.

The need for stockholders to be reminded they can change their votes suggests there may be significant opposition to the proposal among investors.

The emphasis on correcting misconceptions surrounding the reverse stock split proposal implies there may be widespread misunderstanding or suspicion about its necessity, potentially damaging investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the reverse stock split proposal by Vaxart?

The reverse stock split proposal aims to help Vaxart regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule.

When is the deadline for Vaxart stockholders to vote?

Stockholders must vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 1, 2025.

How can stockholders change their vote on the proposal?

Stockholders who voted against the proposal can change their vote in favor before the deadline.

Where can I find the video update from Dr. Sean Tucker?

The video update is available on Vaxart's investor relations website at investors.vaxart.com.

Who can I contact for assistance with voting?

For assistance, stockholders can contact Vaxart’s proxy solicitation firm at 1-855-264-1527 or info@campaign-mgmt.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VXRT Insider Trading Activity

$VXRT insiders have traded $VXRT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VXRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN LO (President, Chief Exec Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $49,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VXRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $VXRT stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and CSO of Vaxart, Urges Stockholders to Vote FOR Reverse Stock Split Proposal by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 1, 2025









Company Corrects Record on Common Misconceptions Regarding the Reverse Stock Split Proposal







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) (the “Company” OR “Vaxart”) today announces a video update for stockholders by Dr. Sean Tucker. The video is available on Vaxart’s investor relations website at



investors.vaxart.com



. In the video, Dr. Tucker urges stockholders to vote



FOR



Proposal No. 2, which grants the Board of Directors authority to implement a reverse split that would enable Vaxart regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule.





Additionally, to ensure stockholders have accurate information as they consider this important proposal, the Company addresses several misconceptions in the attached fact sheet:





A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6b3e0b1-6bf0-4a26-a846-0bc63d03b8dd







Vaxart encourages all stockholders of record on March 26, 2025 who have not yet voted to do so by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 1, 2025. The Company also reminds those who have previously voted against Proposal No. 2 that they can change their vote in favor of the proposal.





If you have any questions or need assistance with voting, please contact Vaxart’s proxy solicitation firm:







Campaign Management, LLC









Toll-Free: 1-855-264-1527









Email:







info@campaign-mgmt.com











About Vaxart







Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections, concerning our business, operations, and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives, and expectations for business operations, funding, financial performance and condition, and regaining compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and management’s beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this press release may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under “Item 1A - Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any risk factors disclosed in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise. You should, however, review the factors and risks we describe in the reports we will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this press release.







Participants in the Solicitation







The Company and its directors, executive officers, and certain employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the annual meeting of stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations, and interests of the Company's directors and executive officers in the definitive proxy statement filed in connection with the annual meeting of stockholders as well as the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which may be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.







Contact









Vaxart Media and Investor Relations







Matt Steinberg





FINN Partners





IR@vaxart.com





(646) 871-8481





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.