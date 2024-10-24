Vaxart will present research on COVID-19, norovirus vaccine candidates

Vaxart (VXRT) announced that it will present research featuring its COVID-19 and norovirus oral pill vaccine candidates at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2024 taking place in Barcelona, Spain on October 28-31, 2024. Vaxart’s mission is to improve global public health by developing a transformative oral tablet vaccine platform. With multiple promising clinical-stage programs, including those targeting COVID-19 and norovirus, the Company is committed in solving serious health challenges facing society. Vaxart’s differentiated platform has generated both systemic and mucosal immune responses and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in clinical trials, reinforcing its potential of bringing worldwide game changing solutions.

