Vaxart (VXRT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on Vaxart, Inc.’s VXRT development plans for its oral coronavirus vaccine candidates when it reports first-quarter 2020 earnings results.

Shares of Vaxart have skyrocketed 850.1% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 9.4%.



The stock price has been appreciating of late owing to the company’s recent progress in making efforts to fight the COVID–19 pandemic and develop a vaccine for the same.

Vaxart’s portfolio is currently devoid of any approved product. As a result, the company only generates revenues from royalty sales. Earlier this week, Vaxart announced that itwill receive $2.8 million in royalty revenues for the first quarter.

Recent Developments

Vaxart is looking to develop a vaccine candidate that can generate mucosal immune responses in addition to serum antibody responses, which are potentially significant for protection against the deadly COVID-19 infection. In April 2020, Vaxart announced positive data from pre-clinical studies on its oral vaccine candidates against SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study and development activities conducted in the March quarter in relation to the oral vaccine candidates are likely to have escalated the company’s operating expense in the period.

Notably, Vaxart has a manufacturing agreement with Emergent BioSolutions EBS wherein the latter will produce the clinical material for the company’s experimental oral vaccine candidates against COVID-19.

Emergent plans to produce bulk cGMP vaccine to help Vaxart begin a phase I clinical study in the second half of 2020.

