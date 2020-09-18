Vaxart (VXRT) Surges: Stock Moves 8.1% Higher

Vaxart, Inc. VXRT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $4.78 –$9.51 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Vaxart currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

VAXART, INC. Price

VAXART, INC. price | VAXART, INC. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Drugs industry is Catalent, Inc. CTLT, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

