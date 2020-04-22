Vaxart Up on Pre-Clinical Data on Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. VXRT rallied 33.3% on Tuesday after the company announced positive data from pre-clinical studies on its oral vaccine candidates against SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In fact, the stock has skyrocketed 801.6% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 13.6%.



Per the company, several its vaccine candidates were able to generate immune responses after a single dose in all the animals under the studies was tested. Lead vaccine candidates generated anti-SARS CoV-2 antibodies after the first dose.

Importantly, the antibody responses in all vaccinated animal groups were statistically significant compared to the untreated controls. Additional data from the study will decide which candidate will progress into clinical studies.

Vaxart is looking to develop a vaccine candidate that can generate mucosal immune responses in addition to serum antibody responses, which are potentially significant for protection against the deadly COVID-19 infection.

In March 2020, Vaxart entered into a manufacturing agreement with Emergent BioSolutions EBS wherein the latter will produce the clinical material for the company’s experimental oral vaccine candidates against COVID-19.

Emergent plans to produce bulk cGMP vaccine to help Vaxart begin a phase I clinical study in the second half of 2020.

We note that Vaxart initiated a program to develop vaccine candidates for fighting the novel coronavirus infection in January 2020. The new vaccine candidate will be based on the company’s proprietary oral vaccine platform, VAAST.

With the coronavirus pandemic infecting more than 2.5 million people worldwide and causing more than 175,000 fatalities, several large and smaller pharma/biotech companies are racing ahead to successfully develop a treatment or vaccine to combat the disease.

Earlier this month, small biotech Novavax NVAX announced that it plans to initiate a phase I study on its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The study is expected to begin next month.

Meanwhile, Moderna MRNA, a leading player in the coronavirus vaccine field, already initiated a phase I study on its mRNA-based vaccine candidate to address the deadly COVID-19.

Vaxart currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

