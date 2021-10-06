Markets
Vaxart To Begin US Phase II Trial Of S-Only Vaccine Candidate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) said it has begun recruiting subjects for phase II COVID-19 oral tablet vaccine clinical trial. The company plans to begin dosing the first of 96 U.S. subjects, split evenly between COVID-19 naïve and mRNA vaccinated subjects, later this month.

The company's phase II COVID-19 program will also include countries outside of the U.S., starting with a trial in India that is anticipated to begin later in the current year.

Vaxart said new trials will generate key data that will allow it to compare the S-only and S+N vaccine candidates and help decide on the best development path forward for COVID-19 vaccine program.

