Vaxart Stock Should Rebound After 25% Decline Over The Last Month

Vaxart stock (NASDAQ: VXRT) has declined by around 25% over the last month and currently trades at about $5.80 per share. While the recent sell-off in the clinical-stage biotech is due to broader correction in technology and biotech names, Vaxart stock has come under pressure since early February when the company published early-stage clinical data indicating that its tablet-based Covid-19 vaccine failed to produce a meaningful antibody response against Covid-19. So will Vaxart stock continue its downward trajectory over the coming weeks and months, or is a rally looking more likely now?

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price data for the last twenty years, returns for Vaxart stock average close to 6% in the next month (21 trading days) after experiencing a 25% decline over the last 21 trading days. The stock is also likely to outperform the S&P 500 over the next month, with an expected return that would be 5% higher compared to the S&P 500.

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding Vaxart stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning to test VXRT stock chances of a rise after a fall and vice-versa. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE – try it yourself:

IF VXRT stock moved by -5% over 5 trading days, THEN over the next 21 trading days VXRT stock moves an average of 4.5%, which implies an excess return of 3.3% compared to the S&P500.

More importantly, there is 47% probability of a positive return over the next 21 trading days and 45% percent probability of a positive excess return.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of Vaxart Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for Vaxart stock higher after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: Vaxart stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: Vaxart stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for Vaxart stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

VXRT stock fares better after Case 2, with an average return of 9.4% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 9.6% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how Vaxart stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold Vaxart stock, the expectation is over time the near-term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you – at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engine’s calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For VXRT stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

You can try the engine to see what this table looks like for Vaxart after a larger loss over the last week, month, or quarter.

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

The average return after a rise is understandably lower than a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks – although VXRT stock appears to be an exception to this general observation.

VXRT’s returns over the next N days after a 5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

It’s pretty powerful to test the trend for yourself for Vaxart stock by changing the inputs in the charts above.

Check out our theme of Out Of Favor Healthcare Stocks for healthcare names where stock price growth hasn’t kept up with improving fundamentals, presenting a good buying opportunity.

