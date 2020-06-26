VXRT

Vaxart says potential COVID-19 vaccine picked for 'Operation Warp Speed'

Manas Mishra Reuters
Vaxart Inc said on Friday it would test its potential COVID-19 vaccine on animals under the U.S. program titled "Operation Warp Speed", which is meant to speed up the development of COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines.

Shares of the U.S. drug developer jumped 63% before the opening bell.

