Vaxart reports Q3 EPS (6c), consensus (10c)

Reports Q3 revenue $4.93M, consensus $850,000. “Our successful initiation of sentinel cohort dosing is a testament to our rapid execution in helping to ensure that we remain on track to meet the milestones of our Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) contract,” said Steven Lo, Vaxart’s (VXRT) Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to be nearing completion of enrollment of the sentinel cohort. Then, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board’s (DSMB’s) 30-day safety data review is favorable, we will initiate the 10,000-participant portion of the Phase 2b trial. Our continued progress brings us closer to our goal of demonstrating advantages of our mucosal technology against an approved mRNA vaccine.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VXRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.