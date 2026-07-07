Vaxart Reports 12-Month Safety Data In Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) announced topline 12-month safety results from the 400-participant sentinel safety cohort of its Phase 2b trial evaluating the company's oral pill COVID-19 vaccine against an approved mRNA comparator.

The study enrolled 201 participants who received Vaxart's oral pill vaccine and 199 who received an injectable mRNA vaccine targeting the XBB strain of SARS-CoV-2. No vaccine-related serious adverse events or sustained Grade 3 or higher adverse events were reported in either arm.

Among oral pill recipients, the most common adverse events were malaise/fatigue (20.9%), headache (18.9%), and anorexia (10.0%). Fewer than 10% of participants experienced any other side effects.

In the mRNA group, injection site pain (60.3%), injection site tenderness (40.2%), malaise/fatigue (35.2%), myalgia/muscle pain (33.2%), and headache (28.6%) were more frequent, with additional events such as chills, nausea, and diarrhea occurring in 10-15% of participants.

Symptomatic COVID cases were reported in 33 participants in the oral pill arm and 30 in the mRNA arm, while asymptomatic cases were evenly distributed at 12 per group. The sentinel cohort was not powered to assess comparative efficacy.

Data from the full study, including approximately 5,000 participants in the main cohort, are expected in 2027. This cohort is designed to statistically compare safety and efficacy outcomes between the oral pill and mRNA vaccine.

VXRT has traded between $0.26 and $0.84 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.62, down 3.12%.

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