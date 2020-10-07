Vaxart Ramps Up Coronavirus Vaccine Production

Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) is gearing up for a potential roll-out of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.Â

The clinical-stage biotechnology company is expanding its partnership with Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN) to manufacture its oral vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus. Under the terms of the deal, Kindred's plants will produce bioreactors for Vaxart's clinical trials.

Vaxart and Kindred Biosciences are teaming up to advance their COVID-19 vaccine production capabilities. Image source: Getty Images.

"We are very pleased to have secured commercial-scale bulk manufacturing with KindredBio, which has state-of-the-art capabilities in viral vector manufacturing," Vaxart CEO Andrei Floroiu said in a press release. "This is an essential next step in advancing our oral tablet vaccine candidate for COVID-19, which we believe could accelerate mass vaccination campaigns globally."

Vaxart's vaccine is administered by tablet rather than the more common method of injection. That could make it easier to store and ship. An oral vaccine might also provide a more pleasant patient experience.

Investors are excited about the vaccine's potential. Vaxart's shares are up a staggering 1,890% so far in 2020.Â

Still, it should be noted that Vaxart's phase 1 study began in September, and its clinical trial remains in its early stages. Vaxart's vaccine has not yet been proven to be both safe and effective, and it faces formidable competition from more than 100 other vaccine makers.Â

Thus, Vaxart's stock remains a high-risk investment, albeit one with tremendous upside potential if its vaccine development efforts are successful.

10 stocks we like better than Vaxart, Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vaxart, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.