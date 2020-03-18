Vaxart Joins With Emergent To Advance Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has entered into an agreement with Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), under which Emergent has agreed to utilize its molecule-to-market contract development and manufacturing services to develop and manufacture Vaxart's experimental oral vaccine candidate for COVID-19. Emergent agreed to produce clinical material expected to enable Vaxart to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study anticipated early in the second half of 2020.

Emergent will provide development services out of its Gaithersburg, Md. location and manufacture drug substance at its Bayview facility in Baltimore, Md.

