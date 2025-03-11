Vaxart Initiates Phase 1 Trial For Second-Generation Oral Norovirus Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) announced on Tuesday that it has initiated a Phase 1, open-label, dose-ranging clinical trial for its second-generation oral norovirus vaccine.

The trial is designed to evaluate the immune response of the second-generation constructs compared to the company's first-generation vaccine candidates.

The study will measure safety and immune responses, with topline data expected as early as mid-2025.

If successful, Vaxart plans to proceed with a Phase 2 safety and immunogenicity study, potentially starting in the second half of 2025, followed by a Phase 3 trial in 2026.

"This is an exciting step forward in addressing the urgent public health need for a norovirus vaccine," said Steven Lo, CEO of Vaxart.

He further Stated that, "We are committed to advancing what we believe is the most promising norovirus vaccine candidate in clinical development."

The trial underscores Vaxart's commitment to its innovative oral vaccine platform and its mission to provide needle-free, refrigerated-free vaccine options for global health.

Currently, VXRT is trading at $0.45, down by 1.82 percent on the Nasdaq.

