VAXART, INC. (VXRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VAXART, INC. (VXRT) closed at $6.79, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.48% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VXRT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VXRT to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.35 million, up 10.97% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VXRT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VXRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VXRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



VAXART, INC. (VXRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.