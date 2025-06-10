Vaxart, Inc. to Release Topline Data from Norovirus Phase I Trial on June 11, 2025

Vaxart will release Phase I trial data for its norovirus vaccine on June 11, 2025, followed by a management conference call.

Vaxart, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on oral recombinant pill vaccines, announced it will release topline data from its Phase I trial on norovirus before the market opens on June 11, 2025. A conference call hosted by the senior management team will take place the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the data and provide trial updates. Investors can access the call via a provided webcast or by phone, and are encouraged to submit questions in advance. Vaxart's innovative oral vaccine platform aims to provide non-refrigerated vaccine options, and the company's development programs include vaccines for norovirus, coronavirus, influenza, and HPV.

Potential Positives

Announcement of topline data release from the norovirus Phase I trial indicates progress in clinical development, which is significant for the company’s credibility and future funding opportunities.

The live conference call to discuss the data reflects transparency and investor engagement, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The focus on developing oral vaccines positions Vaxart as a pioneer in the market, highlighting the innovative nature of their proprietary delivery platform.

Broad domestic and international patent applications protect Vaxart’s technology, which may enhance its competitive advantage and foster future partnerships.

Potential Negatives

Although Vaxart is announcing topline data from a Phase I trial, there is no indication of the trial's success or specifics about results, which may raise concerns about the company's progress and efficacy of its vaccine candidates.

The release provides minimal detail regarding the actual findings of the trial, potentially leading to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders about the company's future direction and viability.

Being a clinical-stage company, any negative outcomes from the forthcoming data could significantly impact investor confidence and stock performance.

FAQ

When will Vaxart announce the Phase I trial data?

Vaxart will release the topline data from the norovirus Phase I trial on June 11, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I join the Vaxart conference call?

The conference call can be accessed on June 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET via domestic phone at (877) 407-0832 or international at (201) 689-8433.

Where can I find the webcast replay?

A replay of the webcast will be available on Vaxart’s website after the conclusion of the event.

What types of vaccines is Vaxart developing?

Vaxart is developing oral recombinant vaccines targeting norovirus, coronavirus, influenza, and a therapeutic vaccine for HPV.

How are Vaxart's vaccines stored and administered?

The vaccines are in pill form, can be stored without refrigeration, and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury.

About Vaxart







Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.







Matt Steinberg









FINN Partners











IR@vaxart.com











(646) 871-8481









